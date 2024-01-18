WSDOT Warns Not to Pass Plows on the Right & Now We Know Why

Have you ever heard the saying that some laws only exist because of idiots doing stupid things?

Washington State Department of Transportation Released Warning

Sometimes I see a warning label on something or read a law and wonder what idiot did something to force them into existence. Examples under that category of strange warnings could be "Do not use while sleeping" for a hair dryer (really exists) or maybe "Shin pads cannot protect any part of the body they do not cover" as a warning on actual shin pads. Some things that are common sense for 99% of humanity are not for that 1% I am talking about. A recent warning released by the Washington State Department of Transportation had me wondering who the idiot was that caused this warning release.

WSDOT: Do Not Pass Plows on the Right

Yes, WSDOT has to warn people not to pass a snow plow on the right side. The first thing I should say is that...it is illegal to pass on the right for normal vehicles, but just dumb to pass on the right on a large truck or especially a snow plow. Large trucks have blind spots that make it difficult for them to see drivers beside them. Snow plows have an extra danger because they actually throw tons of snow to the right if they lower their blade. A snow plow might be getting ready to set down their blade suddenly forcing snow to the right where that idiot might be passing from. If your car happened to be on the right of a snow plow when they dropped the blade, you would instantly be buried in snow and probably forced off the road. Turns out this happens more than you think, and they even released a video to prove their point. See the video attached to the original warning below.