Sleeping Driver Smashed Into a WSDOT Truck on I-5 Near Northgate in Seattle

A WSDOT truck was struck by a sleeping driver yesterday evening while crews worked on the side of I-5.

The maintenance truck was doing everything right yesterday afternoon while crews worked the northbound lanes of I-5 near Northgate in Seattle. All warning lights were on, and the arrow board was activated and directing traffic.

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There was even a Washington State Patrol trooper on scene providing additional protection. The scene was as visible and well-marked as a roadside operation can possibly be, but a driver fell asleep and hit it anyway.

Driver Falls Asleep While Driving in Northbound I-5 Traffic

Trooper Rick Johnson posted the alert at 6:10 PM yesterday (Monday), saying a WSDOT truck was actively clearing a blocking on northbound I-5 near the Northgate area with full light and arrow board activation when it was struck.

A driver fell asleep at the wheel, left the roadway, and struck the WSDOT truck. One DOT employee suffered minor injuries and was transported for treatment.

Washington state law requires drivers to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles, maintenance vehicles, and roadside workers. An arrow board and a full light package on a WSDOT truck is one of the most visible warnings a driver can encounter on a highway.

None of it mattered because the driver was asleep.

Extreme Fatigue Is Impairment Like Drunk Driving

Driving while drowsy carries the same dangers as driving impaired.

Reaction time and awareness disappear, all while behind the wheel at highway speed.

If there is even a question of being to tired for the road, pull over and get some rest or call a ride.

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