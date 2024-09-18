WSDOT Shares 2nd Funny Traffic Map for Seattle Game Day Weekend

WSDOT is warning drivers about this weekend's expected traffic issues with another hard-to-read hand-drawn map, but I have the translation.

Seattle Road Closures This Weekend: Prepare for Game Day Gridlock

This weekend, Seattle is gearing up for a football frenzy as both the Seattle Seahawks and the University of Washington Huskies host games, but also dealing with significant road closures causing big traffic challenges. In typical WSDOT fashion, a whimsical hand-drawn map has been released to illustrate the closures, bringing some humor to an otherwise daunting travel situation.

WSDOT’s playful map humorously outlines the road closures affecting the I-405 corridor and surrounding areas. Here is a straightforward translation of the closures for those who might struggle to decipher the doodles.

Starting Friday night, major highways will see disruptions: northbound I-405 will be closed between SR 522 and SR 527 from 11 PM on September 20 until 5 AM on September 23. Southbound I-405 will also be closed between SR 900 and SR 167 during the same window. Additionally, the southbound I-5 ramps to Mercer Street will be closed from 10 PM Friday through 5 AM Monday, and there will be westbound I-90 lane and ramp closures from 10 PM Friday until 6 AM Saturday.

BOTHELL: NB I-405 closed btwn SR 522 & SR 527 - 11p Fri. 9/20 to 5a Mon. 9/23 RENTON: SB I-405 closed btwn SR 900 & SR 167 - 1159p Fri. to 4a Mon. SEATTLE: SB I-5 ramps to Mercer St closed 10p Fri. to 5a Mon. MI/SEATTLE: WB I-90 lane & ramp closures 10p Fri. to 6a Sat.

Huskies Versus Northwestern on Saturday

On Saturday, the Huskies will take on Northwestern in their first-ever Big Ten Conference game at Husky Stadium, starting at 4:00 PM. With a record of 2-1, the Huskies are eager to prove themselves against the Wildcats, who haven’t visited Seattle since 1984. This game marks the fourth consecutive home game for Washington to start the season, with five of their first six games taking place in Seattle.

Seahawks Versus the Dolphins on Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks will kick off against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at 1:05 PM at Lumen Field. The Seahawks enter the game with a surprising 2-0 record, looking to maintain their momentum against the struggling Dolphins, who are reeling from injuries including a significant concussion to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Backup Skylar Thompson is expected to step in, adding to the stakes of this must-watch matchup.

With both events drawing thousands of fans, WSDOT is urging drivers to plan ahead, consider public transportation, and allow for extra travel time. The combination of football excitement and road closures will likely create a challenging environment for commuters.

So, while WSDOT’s quirky map may provide some laughs, the reality is that navigating Seattle this weekend will require patience and planning. Whether you’re cheering for the Seahawks or the Huskies, be prepared for a vibrant but congested game day experience, and bring your patience.

