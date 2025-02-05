WSDOT Pleads “Slow Down” After Multiple Crew Members Are Struck

The Washington State Department of Transportation has an important message for drivers after another rash of road crew accidents.

WSDOT Wants Drivers to Slow Down After Two Separate Accidents

This morning (February 5, 2025), two separate accidents involving Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crew members were reported. All crew members were luckily uninjured but it is still an important reminder to drivers to move over and stay alert in slick conditions. Next time, crew members might not be so lucky.

WSDOT shared the news via their official X account telling drivers to slow down for the slick conditions especially when they encounter WSDOT work crews. Think how you would act if it was your own family when passing construction zones, road maintenance areas, or emergency scenes with crews.

These high-risk workers are often tasked with maintaining highways during dangerous weather conditions day or night like snowplowing, clearing road hazards, or helping at collision scenes. It’s not uncommon for drivers to become distracted and drive too close to workers or their vehicles. Last year there were too many accidents involving WSDOT crews, sometimes multiple accidents in one day.

Please, just slow down in active work zones and keep a safe distance from crew members. These proactive steps can go a long way in preventing accidents and harming the crews working to keep you safe.