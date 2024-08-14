WSDOT Extends SR-20 Closure After More Mudslide Damage Found

A mudslide has forced an extended closure of State Route 20 in the North Cascades, with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) forecasting several more days of cleanup.

loading...

WSDOT Reports Extended Road Closure for SR-20

A significant mudslide on State Route 20 in the North Cascades has prompted an extended closure, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The mudslide, triggered by recent heavy rainfall and loss of vegetation after recent fires, has resulted in the closure of a stretch of SR 20. The affected area, from Granite Creek to the Easy Pass trailhead (between mileposts 148 and 157), is expected to remain closed for several more days as cleanup efforts continue.

A few days ago, WSDOT East announced via social media that today (August 14, 2024) they would assess the timetable for the cleanup process. Their observations revealed more extensive mud deposits than were originally expected and additional equipment must be brought in to expedite the clearing. The team will need several more days to complete the work and the situation will be reassessed again on Monday, August 19, 2024.

X @WSDOT_East X @WSDOT_East loading...

Popular Trailheads Remain Open and Accessible

Although the road is closed, popular recreational spots and trailheads remain accessible. Visitors can still reach the Rainy Pass picnic area and the Heather/Maple Pass trailhead at milepost 157. These areas offer access to several hiking trails, including the challenging Lake Ann/Maple Pass Loop Trail #740 and the more accessible Rainy Lake Trail #310.

The Lake Ann/Maple Pass Loop Trail #740 is known for its breathtaking views and vibrant wildflowers. The trail starts in a lush, wooded area and features a challenging hike to Maple Pass, offering panoramic vistas of unique Washington Cascade mountain peaks and alpine lakes. Hikers be aware that conditions can be demanding, especially beyond Heather Pass, where steep inclines and leftover snow make hiking difficult.

If you are planning to visit, make sure you check current conditions and trail accessibility before heading out because weather and trail conditions can change rapidly.