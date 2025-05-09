WSDOT Crews Reach the Chinook Pass Iconic Arch, but Clearing the Snow is Not Over Yet

Washington’s high mountain passes are slowly coming back to life as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) continues its annual spring effort to clear leftover winter snow.

This morning, WSDOT crews shared a major milestone: they’ve officially cleared enough snow to reach the iconic arch on SR-410 at Chinook Pass.

The most recent update, posted by @SnoqualmiePass on X (formerly Twitter), shows the avalanche control teams are nearly finished clearing avalanche danger, as long as the spring weather remains calm. The work is nearly done as WSDOT crews have finally reached the arch.

The iconic arch is a major visual and logistical checkpoint letting crews know that snow removal work is almost done, but a few important things still remain before the pass can reopen to the public.

Progress Continues at SR-410: Avalanche Work is Almost Done

What’s Still Left to Do? According to WSDOT, the remaining work includes:

Danger tree removal -clearing unstable trees near the road

-clearing unstable trees near the road Ditching and tip-out remova l -managing water flow and clearing snow from shoulder areas

l -managing water flow and clearing snow from shoulder areas Widening -ensuring enough space for two-way traffic

Sign installation -replacing or repairing essential roadway signage

WSDOT Prepares Chinook Pass for Summer Travel Season

Even though they have made tons of progress, WSDOT has not announced an official reopening date for SR 410/Chinook or SR 123/Cayuse Passes yet.

These routes are very popular seasonal travel corridors because they connect the west and east sides of the Cascade Mountains. They usually reopen in late spring or early summer, but that depends on snowfall amounts and weather conditions.

Right now, crews are working hard to prepare the roads for safe spring travelers. Avalanche work is almost finished, and now all eyes are on weather patterns and the final steps that need to be finished.

Washington State outdoor enthusiasts, road trippers, and national park visitors should stay tuned for updates because it looks like Chinook Pass is almost ready to welcome them back.

