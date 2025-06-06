WSDOT Crews are Begging Washington Drivers to Stop Hitting the Guardrails

Another crash and another guardrail destroyed. This time, WSDOT crews in Southwest Washington are asking the public to help make it stop.

Earlier this week, a crash on SR-14 damaged several feet of guardrail on a stretch designed to keep drivers from plunging down a dangerous, steep slope. There were no serious injuries reported this time, but now that the guardrail is gone.

That crash is just one on a growing list of similar accidents that are putting both motorists and road crews at risk.

Guardrails Have a Purpose. They Save Lives

They may not seem important when you're driving past them at 60 mph, but guardrails have an important purpose behind the scenes. Especially along highways like SR 14, where sharp drops, curves, and tricky terrain can turn a crash from bad to deadly without them.

“These crashes keep happening, and every time, our crews have to stop other important work to fix it. Please slow down & stop hitting our guardrail,” WSDOT said in a recent tweet. Every time one gets wrecked, it’s not just a hazard for drivers; it is also a setback for maintenance crews.

The WSDOT Message is Clear

When guardrails get hit, WSDOT crews have to drop other critical work, like pothole repairs, pavement upgrades, and safety improvements, to go fix the damage. It’s not just frustrating for the team; it’s a drain on time, resources, and safety priorities statewide.

The message is simple. Slow down. Stay alert. And stop hitting the guardrails.