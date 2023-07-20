WSDOT Confuses Elk for Moose in Warning: Instantly Roasted Online

Is that an elk or a moose? WSDOT is having trouble telling the difference!

Get our free mobile app

credit twitter @wsdot_east credit twitter @wsdot_east loading...

WSDOT: Watch Out for Moose Near I-90

Earlier today, the WSDOT Twitter account warned of two moose that were spotted wandering around I-90 near Liberty Lake. They warned traffic to stay alert because the two "moose" were wandering close to the freeway and posted a picture from what looks like a traffic camera. They even cracked a joke about multiple moose saying "Really wish plural of moose was meese... sadly still just moose." The funny thing about the warning is that they were NOT moose.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

WSDOT Comment Section Quickly Identifies Mistake

Almost as soon as the warning was written, followers of WSDOT started correcting that the animals were not moose but elk. One of the first comments was "I think those are Elk…" WSDOT tried to say that they might be elk and had an excuse saying "Could be... really hard to tell with a blurry camera that far away." Then the roasting started almost immediately.

credit twitter @wsdot_east credit twitter @wsdot_east loading...

"Own the Mistake and Move On"

One of the first answers was short and to the point saying "Not that hard at all. Own the mistake and move on….." Another seemed frustrated as well with the excuse by just replying "Good lord. After about 3 hours, WSDOT admitted that they got it wrong and had a witty comment saying "And this is why I am in transportation and not a zoologist." The comment section was so funny I had to keep reading all the way down. I put some of the best ones below for you to enjoy!