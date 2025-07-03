WSDOT Celebrates the 4th of July with Patriotic Logo Color Change

Heading into the 4th of July holiday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is showing its red, white, and blue spirit across social media… mostly.

WSDOT Switches to Stars and Stripes on Social Media

If you’ve been scrolling through your feeds, you may have noticed a patriotic update on WSDOT’s Twitter (X) and Facebook accounts. The usual green and white branding has been changed to a festive, red, white, and blue flag-colored vibe.

The subtle chance is an obvious nod to the Independence Day holiday and shows the pride they have for the community that they serve every day.

It’s a small gesture, but appreciated, at least by me.

WSDOT, What About the YouTube Account?

Curiously, one online platform didn’t get the memo: the WSDOT YouTube page. The WSDOT YouTube channels are still sporting their usual green logos, keeping it classic and consistent with the standard branding. Maybe it’s by design, maybe it’s just one of those things.

My guess is the person controlling the YouTube page is different than the others and did not think of it...but only a guess.

There will be increased traffic, possible sudden fire risks, and plenty of holiday distractions this holiday. WSDOT crews across the state will be monitoring conditions, maintaining roadways, and updating the public in real-time...Red, white, and blue logo or not.

Happy Independence Day, Washington!

