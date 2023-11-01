The Washington State Patrol just released new details about the wrong-way fatal crash earlier this week on I-90.

New Details Released on Fatal Wrong-Way I-90 Crash

The Washington State Patrol responded to reports of a wrong-way driver just after midnight last Monday (October 30, 2023). The first calls to the department were from witnesses who had seen a vehicle driving the wrong way traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 before the crash. A Washington State Patrol Trooper near the scene started heading towards the sightings and spotted the driver heading towards in near East Mercer. The Trooper failed to stop the driver and shortly after, the wrong-way vehicle was involved in a head-on collision. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the scene of the crash near Island Crest Way in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near I-405.

Troopers Extinguish Car Fire from Wrong-Way Collision

As one Washington State Patrol Trooper approached the scene, she noticed one of the cars involved in the crash was on fire and put it out with an extinquisher before tending to victims of the crash. Quicly the Troopers at the scene tried to help the two people in the victims car and the single male driver of the wrong way driver, but could not get vitals on any of them according to the recent press release. The investigation showed through witness accounts that the driver entered the eastbound lanes of I-90 from the 142nd HOV ramp and continuted from there. The wrong-way driver was identified as 30 year-old Ari N. Quiroz-Jimenez from Seattle, Washington. The victims in the other car have been identified as Austin C. Tsai, a 22 year-old from Bellevue and Bugeon Kim, a 23 year-old from Berkley, California. Possible impairment is being investigated for the cause of the crash.

