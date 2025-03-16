Wrong-Way DUI Driver Arrested: Drove Tri-Cities to Benton City

A wrong-way driver managed to drive all the way from Kennewick to Benton City before being stopped by police early this morning.

Wrong-Way Driver on I-82 Stopped Near Benton City: A Close Call Averted

A potential tragedy was avoided early this morning on I-82 near Benton City when law enforcement officers managed to stop a wrong-way driver after they managed to drive over 20 miles. Officers were alerted to the driver after receiving several reports of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-82 near Dallas Rd in Kennewick. Immediately, the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol headed out to the location to try and find the driver. That area on I-82 has been a bad spot with many wrong-way drivers seen in that location over the years.

The wrong-way driver continued west in the eastbound lanes and managed to drive all the way from Kennewick to Benton City, which is about 20.5 miles or a 23-minute drive. They were spotted by other people on the highway being reckless while on the wrong side of the highway. No other details were released about what was "reckless" about the driver's actions.

Luckily, police eventually caught up to the driver, and both deputies and Washington State Patrol units worked together to stop the driver safely. Police report that the driver showed signs of impairment and was ultimately taken into custody by the WSP. Luckily, the situation ended without anyone being injured or killed.

Even though it was early, many people on social media interacted and expressed their relief that no one was injured. One user said, “Thank God he was caught before he caused an accident,” while another questioned, “Is he gonna be released after 24 hours too?” A third suggested a more proactive solution, saying, “I think it’s about time the state invests into the systems that pop tires when traveling the wrong way (similar to parking garages) at every on-ramp. This is happening WAY too often.”

Another was a witness to the driver this morning saying, “Glad you got them, they passed us going the wrong way driving erratically, tense moment…Thank you for all you do!” Yes, I second that thought. Thank you for all you do!