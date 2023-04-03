Another Wrong Way Driver on I-82 sends Girls (5 & 8) to Hospital

A wrong-way driver on I-82 over the weekend sent 3 people to the hospital, of which two were 5 & 8 years old.

loading...

Wrong-Way Driver on I-82 Near Granger on April 1, 2023

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash that happened this weekend on I-82 on April 1, 2023.

Get our free mobile app

A 33-year-old man named George Quezada allegedly entered I-82 driving eastbound in an SUV in the westbound lane and struck a sedan. The head-on collision happened around 3 miles east of Granger.

loading...

2 Children and 1 Woman were Sent to Local Hospital

The dark sedan was driven by a 24-year-old woman from Yakima and had two young girls riding in the back seat, ages 5 & 8 according to YakTri News.

All 3 victims were sent to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries at this time. The wrong-way driver of the SUV, 33-year-old George Quezada was not injured in the crash.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Police Suspect Drugs or Alcohol

The Washington State Patrol is investigating this accident and says that 33-year-old George Quezada has charges pending against him.

They say that drugs or alcohol appeared to be involved in this crash. This is another in what seems like an endless stream of wrong-way accidents that have plagued the area for the last couple of years.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...