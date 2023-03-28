[VIDEO] See I-82 Scary Wrong-Way Driver Chase Between Yakima & Tri-Cities

You might have seen the crazy video from a wrong-way driver this last weekend on I-82 between Tri-Cities and Yakima, and now police confirm why it happened.

Wrong-Way Driver on I-82 Near Toppenish Washington

A wrong-way driver was spotted driving on I-82 driving east in the westbound lane in a gold/tan Chevy sedan. We know now the 37-year-old woman driving the Chevy is named Cristal Navarro.

Washington State Patrol says that Navarro entered I-82 the wrong way around milepost 52 after being chased first by Yakima tribal Police.

Wrong-Way Driver Chase Lasts over 30 Minutes

After the woman entered I-82, she can be seen on video driving the wrong way for miles while oncoming traffic tries to avoid her gold/tan Chevy sedan.

The Washington State Patrol says the woman drove for 9 miles the wrong way on I-82 even after encountering head-on traffic on the freeway.

The entire scene was captured on camera by a witness driving on the correct side of I-82 going the same direction as Navarro. Watch the entire scary video below.

Passenger Appears to Jump from Wrong Way Car

At the beginning of the video, you can clearly see two different people in the car.

As the video continues you can see the witnesses drive by a person surrounded by police. The person shooting the video commented that the person had jumped out of the passenger seat.

There was no mention of the person in the passenger seat in the Washington State Patrol statement or news reports but you can clearly see him inside the car in the video.

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Multiple Accidents on I-82

According to the Washington State Patrol, Cristal Navarro crashed into multiple cars during her 9-mile trip before finally exiting I-82 around milepost 63 and then crashing again.

When police walked up to Navarro's disabled car, they say she was "actively" smoking something off of tinfoil according to an interview with Trooper C. Thorson. Navarro eventually allegedly admitted to using meth and pills while more drugs were found in her possession.

Wrong-Way Drivers are a Growing Problem in Washington State

The Washington State Patrol also said usually drugs or alcohol are usually involved with wrong-way drivers. Trooper Thorson says the problem seems to be growing with 3 wrong-way drivers causing accidents since February near Yakima. He says "it seems to be happening more and more."

You can see the entire eyewitness video on TicToc below. Be warned the video is NSFW and contains bad language.