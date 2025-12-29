Washington State Patrol Stops Tragedy from Wrong-Way I-5 Driver

Just outside of Tacoma late Friday night, the Washington State Patrol stopped a driver clocked at speeds between 60 and 70 mph, the wrong way on I-5.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts, the vehicle was seen driving the wrong way on I-5 around 11 pm. That kind of call instantly puts everyone on edge, from troopers to dispatchers, with drivers unknowing of the dangers on the road ahead. Usually, when troopers get that kind of call, they find tragedy at the scene.

Washington State Patrol Troopers and Tacoma Police Step In Quickly

The response was fast, coordinated, and managed to track down the driver quickly. Trooper Watts shared a photo from the front driver’s seat of the vehicle after he forced it to stop, with assistance from Tacoma Police and additional WSP units. The interception happened on southbound I-5 near Tacoma Mall Boulevard, an area that’s busy even late at night.

It ended with the best possible outcome with no one being hit. That is not something that often happens with a wrong-way incident, with most ending in a crash.

Troopers Say Confusion, Not Impairment, Was the Cause

After the driver was stopped, Trooper Watts reported the person was not showing signs of impairment and said instead that they were confused. While that explanation may sound surprising, confusion, especially at night, in unfamiliar areas, or during lane transitions, can still have serious consequences at freeway speeds.

The left lane was cleared shortly afterward, and traffic returned to normal.

A Reminder About Paying Attention on the Road

This was a strong reminder of how quickly routine drives can turn risky, and how critical alert driving is at night. If you ever see a wrong-way driver, pull over safely and call 911 immediately. Quick reports and fast response can make all the difference.

