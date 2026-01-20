Washington State Patrol Catches Another Wrong-Way DUI Driver at Night

If this story sounds familiar, that is because, sadly, it is.

Yesterday, I wrote about a wrong-way driver who troopers barely stopped before almost crashing on I-5, and last night they found another on I-90 near Issaquah.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol, multiple 911 calls started coming in around 11:30 p.m. reporting a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90.

Washington State Patrol Troopers Stop the Vehicle Near SR-18

WSP troopers worked together to quickly find the car before the situation turned deadly. Troopers were able to find and stop the vehicle near SR-18, ending what could have been a catastrophic chain of events. Thankfully, no injuries were reported because of the quick action by both the 911 callers and the police.

The driver was arrested and booked into jail for DUI. Too often, alcohol impairment is the common thread for incidents like this, like in the wrong-way driving case I covered just yesterday.

Two wrong-way drivers in two days is not a coincidence, but could be a pattern. For some reason, they seem to happen in bunches. Wrong-way crashes are among the most dangerous incidents troopers respond to because drivers have little time to react, especially late at night when visibility is limited.

What to Do If You See a Wrong-Way Driver

If you ever see a wrong-way driver, call 911 right away and give as much detail as possible. Yes, it rises to the level of an emergency where you need to call 911 immediately. Do not delay, because every second counts in these situations.

Also, with the NFC Champioship this weekend and lots of parties, remember if you’re heading out to plan a safe ride home. That one-ahead-of-time decision could be the difference between getting home safe and experiencing a tragedy.

