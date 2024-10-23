Tragic Wrong-Way Crash Monday Claims Life of Toddler on WA SR-18

A 21-month-old child died in a wrong-way crash yesterday on SR-18 near Covington, Washington.

Child Killed in Covington Collision; Driver Faces DUI Charges

A devastating crash on State Route 18 in Covington resulted in the death of a 21-month-old child and left both drivers involved hospitalized. The incident, which happened yesterday (Monday) afternoon, has led to an investigation into potential DUI charges against the 19-year-old driver allegedly responsible.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. when the still unnamed 19-year-old driver was driving in the westbound when he lost control and veered into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with an eastbound vehicle. The toddler who tragically lost their life in the collision was a passenger in the eastbound car that was struck reports Komo News. The child's mother was also in the vehicle and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Emergency responders were quick on the scene, temporarily closing both directions of SR 18 so that Life Flight helicopters and other emergency services had space to work. Westbound lanes reopened just before 5:10 p.m., although eastbound traffic wasn't restored until closer to 7:30 p.m., with backups extending approximately four miles in both directions.

Trooper Rick Johnson, a spokesperson for WSP, confirmed that the driver responsible for the crash is under investigation for DUI, vehicular homicide, and vehicular assault. Authorities are working to gather further evidence regarding the circumstances leading up to the crash. As families continue to mourn the loss of the young child, this tragic accident serves as a sad reminder of the potential consequences impaired driving can have in Washington State.