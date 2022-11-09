Why Was Pro Wrestling Illegal in Washington State Until 2019?

Believe it or not, professional wrestling was basically illegal in Washington State until 2019. Recently there was a change in the law, but why did it take so long for this world-famous sport to be allowed in our state?

Professional Wrestling Was Banned in 1911 in Washington State

The history of wrestling in our state is very complicated. After existing a short time, wrestling was banned in Seattle in 1911 but the ban was then reversed by the Chief of Police. The chief claimed it was a misunderstanding and wrestling was allowed again for a while. Then the sport had issues around the 1930's with allegations of "fixed matches." After an investigation, the state mandated that wrestling had to use the term "exhibitions" but were still allowed.

Tragedy Stikes the Ring During a Match in Seattle

Wrestling hit another roadblock in Washington after tragedy stuck an exhibition held in Seattle. The heated match was between John Katan and Laverne Baxter, with Baxter loosing at the end by decision. After the loss, Baxter fought the decision with the ref and the crowd started throwing things into the ring. Baxter then pushed the referee, who fell into the ring poles and hit his head. The referee then died in the locker room next to the ring a short time after.

Wrestling Was Immediately Suspended After the Death

After the death of the referee, there were calls to end wrestling in Washington. An autopsy showed that the referee died of heart disease and Baxter was cleared. The daughter of the referee stood up for wrestling and said she didn't want it to be outlawed because of her father's death. Even then the death caused negativity about wrestling while rumors of wrestling being "fake" were also spreading.

The State Tightened Restrictions on Wrestling Events

Shortly after, Washington State then tightened restrictions on wrestling events that basically put small wrestling companies in bankruptcy. They had to live by the same laws and regulations as boxing and full combat sports. There are a lot of places on the internet that say wrestling was outlawed in Washington, but really it was so regulated that local wrestling could not survive. Until recently organizers of wrestling events had to pay 6% of the total money to the state plus $1 for every ticket sold. They also had to have expensive licenses for all performers or students and pay for paramedics and medical during shows. All of those costs were putting local wrestling out of business. The only companies that would afford the fees and red tape were national brands like WWE.

Wrestling Groups Started Working for Change in the Law

Around 2010, a Washington wrestling group named Lucha Libre Volcánica started teaching students and advocating for change in the law. After nearly 9 years of fighting, the Washington State legislature passes the "Lucha Bill" also known as House Bill 1420. The new law says "any licensed theatrical-wrestling school would be allowed to schedule a certain number of public performances and must have an emergency aid present at events. Trainees or students are exempt from obtaining a license" according to the Seattle Times.

How Does the Lucha Law Change Wrestling in Washington State?

Now wrestling companies are much freer financially to perform shows. They can also legally now have students and training facilities all over the state without having to hold licenses for each student. That allows new wrestlers to learn the craft safely and allows the sport to grow locally. Wrestlers can travel and perform shows much easier in Washington as well as bring in other wrestlers from around the country. That was not possible before the law changes in 2019. Now, maybe the next WWE superstar can come from Washington State.

