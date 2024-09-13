Women in Blue: WSP’s National Police Woman Day Celebration

Yesterday, on National Police Women's Day, the Washington State Patrol celebrated its female officers, recognizing their vital role in the law enforcement community.

Celebrating Women Troopers of the Washington State Patrol on National Police Woman Day

Yesterday, on National Police Woman Day, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) took a moment to honor the dedicated female officers who play a crucial role in safeguarding communities and roadways across the state.

The Washington State Patrol’s journey with female troopers began in 1975 when Cathy Swanson and Carolyn Pemberton became the first women to be commissioned. This milestone came after the department's decision in 1963 to use the term "troopers" instead of "patrolmen," aligning with national standards. Two decades later, in 1995, according to Wikipedia, Annette Sandberg made history as the first female chief of the State Patrol, marking a significant achievement in the agency’s history.

Despite these changes, the broader picture of women in policing is still very challenging. Nationally, only about 7% of state troopers are women, a marginal increase from 6% in 2000. Women represent less than 13% of full-time police officers in the U.S. This underrepresentation is attributed to various factors, including stereotypes, rigorous training demands, and a lack of female mentors.

10% of Washington State Troopers were Women by 2021

In Washington State, the percentage of female troopers has seen slight growth, rising from 7% in 2000 to 10% by 2021. This is higher than the national average but also shows the ongoing need for increased recruitment and retention of women in law enforcement to get the numbers much higher.

Research shows there are major benefits to having more women in policing roles. Female officers are less likely to use force and are involved in fewer complaints, which often demonstrates better outcomes for victims, especially in cases of sexual assault. Policing cultures that embrace empathy and communication, are qualities often associated with female officers.

The Washington State Patrol has efforts underway to address the gender disparity and are finding ways to recruit more women officers. While Washington State currently has 10% female troopers, and similar goals are set by other US states trying to reflect the more diverse communities they serve. Initiatives like the 30x30 Initiative aim to have 30% of recruits for the Washington State Patrol be women by 2030.

