Wizard of OZ in Washington After “Dororthy” Crashes House on Road

Wizard of Oz in Washington State

It was like a scene from the famous story The Wizard of OZ in Washington State when a house being carried on a truck crashed into the middle of the road.

Police got reports of the crash from eyewitnesses on Friday near Clearview Washington on 180th Street southwest. See the VIDEO from the accident scene below.

Shed/House Blocks Road for Hours

Police say the driver of the truck moving the shed crashed into "multiple power poles" before crashing and leaving the shed on the road.

The accident happened early Friday morning around 6:30 am and was not cleared from the roadway until almost 7 hours later.

The area remained closed until hours later in the evening as Snohomish PUD and Ziply Fiber repaired the damage to the lines.

Where Did the Shed Driver Come From?

Police are now looking for the "Dorothy" driver of the truck. They say the driver is responsible for the cost of removing the shed from the roadway.

People on the original WSDOT post quickly identified where they saw the shed being loaded before it crashed.

One said "I think I know where this originated. Saw it being loaded on (a) flatbed yesterday. Bothell Everett Highway, just north of 180th. Contact me for more details."

Another had almost the same report saying "I'm sure this was the shed on the flatbed at the house that is now boarded up with all the garbage on (the) Bothell Everett highway next to old nursery/painting company and the little daycare center."

Washington Police Still Looking for Dorothy

The Washington State police and Snohomish County Sherrif are still looking for the owner/driver of the truck and the shed.

Obviously, Dorothy had a hard time landing the house in Snohomish after hitting a few power poles. Maybe it was the wind? If you know "Dorothy", tell them the Snohomish Sherrif's Office is looking for them.

Luckily no one at the scene was hurt except for maybe the shed and the driver's ego. You can see the short video posted by WSDOT Traffic below.

