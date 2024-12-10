Get our free mobile app

Meet DROPtheSTAR

Johnny, the band’s raw, unfiltered energy has breathed new life into the Pacific Northwest rock scene since their debut in 2020. They’ve shared the stage—and the spotlight—with rock royalty, opening for and collaborating with heavyweights like Pearl Jam, The Cult, Three Days Grace, Staind, Ratt, Steel Panther, Megadeth, Kid Rock, Buckcherry, Sevendust, and more. Dubbed “the grittiest band in The Grit City,” DROPtheSTAR is a four-piece powerhouse straight out of Tacoma, Washington. Fronted by the fierce vocals of, the band’s raw, unfiltered energy has breathed new life into the Pacific Northwest rock scene since their debut in 2020. They’ve shared the stage—and the spotlight—with rock royalty, opening for and collaborating with heavyweights like Pearl Jam, The Cult, Three Days Grace, Staind, Ratt, Steel Panther, Megadeth, Kid Rock, Buckcherry, Sevendust, and more.

“Serial Thriller,” “American Made,” “Profiteer,” and “Bombs” - all mixed by another famed producer, Their music is authentically pure driving rock and roll. Tracks likeand- all mixed by another famed producer, Brett Eliason (Pearl Jam, R.E.M., Mad Season), showcase the band’s signature grit. With a sound that grabs you by the throat and refuses to let go, it’s no surprise they’re turning heads in the rock world.

The Anthem for Fighters

“Something to Fight For” isn’t just a song—it’s a rallying cry. It captures the raw emotion of struggle and triumph, making it an anthem for anyone who’s ever stood their ground.

“When we were tracking drums, Barrett Jones asked me, what inspired the words for the song. I told him, everybody is out there fighting for something. It's about a living wage, the right to love, and basic human rights. It's about making life livable – and Barrett responsed, "It's an important song right now." "We wrote Something to Fight For as an anthem for all of us - no matter what you're fighting for - turn this one up and start throwing punches" - Johnny - DROPtheSTAR.

With the golden touch of Barrett Jones behind the mix, this track promises to be a knockout moment in DROPtheSTAR's meteoric rise.

roar onto the national stage. Tune in this Thursday, December 12th, to Loudwire Nights (7 pm to midnight local time) and hear these Pacific Northwest rockers claim their rightful place in the spotlight. Visit their Don’t miss the chance to witness DROPtheSTAR roar onto the national stage. Tune in this Thursday, December 12th, to(7 pm to midnight local time) and hear these Pacific Northwest rockers claim their rightful place in the spotlight. Visit their official site to dive into their full discography—it’s everything rock and roll should be.

