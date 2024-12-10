With Nirvana’s Producer at the Helm, WA Rock Band’s Underdog Anthem Goes National

With Nirvana’s Producer at the Helm, WA Rock Band’s Underdog Anthem Goes National

Photo: Drop the Star
This Thursday night, the Pacific Northwest's grittiest rock band, DROPtheSTAR, catapults from local legend to the national stage as their explosive new single, Something to Fight For,” makes its debut on the renowned rock radio show, Loudwire Nights. The track, mixed by none other than Barrett Jones—famed producer for Nirvana and Foo Fighters—promises to ignite airwaves across more than 30 rock stations nationwide. Hosted by Chuck Armstrong, Loudwire Nights is the perfect stage for this electrifying anthem that speaks to anyone fighting their own battles.
610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Meet DROPtheSTAR

Photo: Drop the Star
loading...
Dubbed “the grittiest band in The Grit City,” DROPtheSTAR is a four-piece powerhouse straight out of Tacoma, Washington. Fronted by the fierce vocals of Johnny, the band’s raw, unfiltered energy has breathed new life into the Pacific Northwest rock scene since their debut in 2020. They’ve shared the stage—and the spotlight—with rock royalty, opening for and collaborating with heavyweights like Pearl Jam, The Cult, Three Days Grace, Staind, Ratt, Steel Panther, Megadeth, Kid Rock, Buckcherry, Sevendust, and more.
Photo: Drop the Star
loading...
Their music is authentically pure driving rock and roll. Tracks like Serial Thriller,” “American Made,” “Profiteer,” and Bombs- all mixed by another famed producer, Brett Eliason (Pearl Jam, R.E.M., Mad Season), showcase the band’s signature grit. With a sound that grabs you by the throat and refuses to let go, it’s no surprise they’re turning heads in the rock world.

The Anthem for Fighters

Something to Fight For” isn’t just a song—it’s a rallying cry. It captures the raw emotion of struggle and triumph, making it an anthem for anyone who’s ever stood their ground.

“When we were tracking drums, Barrett Jones asked me, what inspired the words for the song. I told him, everybody is out there fighting for something. It's about a living wage, the right to love, and basic human rights. It's about making life livable – and Barrett responsed, "It's an important song right now."

"We wrote Something to Fight For as an anthem for all of us - no matter what you're fighting for - turn this one up and start throwing punches" - Johnny - DROPtheSTAR.

With the golden touch of Barrett Jones behind the mix, this track promises to be a knockout moment in DROPtheSTAR's meteoric rise.

Don’t miss the chance to witness DROPtheSTAR roar onto the national stage. Tune in this Thursday, December 12th, to Loudwire Nights (7 pm to midnight local time) and hear these Pacific Northwest rockers claim their rightful place in the spotlight. Visit their official site to dive into their full discography—it’s everything rock and roll should be.

AC/DC Albums Ranked

Critics say every AC/DC album sounds the same, but that's far from the truth.

Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff

2025 Rock Tour Preview

Categories: Featured

More From 610 KONA