With Nirvana’s Producer at the Helm, WA Rock Band’s Underdog Anthem Goes National
Meet DROPtheSTAR
The Anthem for Fighters
“Something to Fight For” isn’t just a song—it’s a rallying cry. It captures the raw emotion of struggle and triumph, making it an anthem for anyone who’s ever stood their ground.
“When we were tracking drums, Barrett Jones asked me, what inspired the words for the song. I told him, everybody is out there fighting for something. It's about a living wage, the right to love, and basic human rights. It's about making life livable – and Barrett responsed, "It's an important song right now."
"We wrote Something to Fight For as an anthem for all of us - no matter what you're fighting for - turn this one up and start throwing punches" - Johnny - DROPtheSTAR.
With the golden touch of Barrett Jones behind the mix, this track promises to be a knockout moment in DROPtheSTAR's meteoric rise.
