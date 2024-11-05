Winter Tire Reminder: WA State Patrol Captures Muscle Car Spinout

Drivers in Washington are being warned to prepare for winter conditions as snow hits the mountain passes.

Snow Hits Washington’s Mountain Passes: Drivers Urged to Prepare for Winter Conditions

As the snow began to blanket the high-elevation roads of Washington State, officials are trying to remind motorists to prepare for the challenging winter driving conditions ahead, especially along the popular Snoqualmie Pass corridor. Yesterday (November 4, 2024), the Washington State Patrol shared a chilling reminder on X about the dangers of winter driving, with a video of a muscle car losing control in slush and spinning nearly 180 degrees right in front of a Washington State Patrol Trooper camera. The video shows the vehicle struggling to regain control on a snow-covered off-ramp, and showing the importance of being properly prepared for winter weather.

"Snow it begins... Planning and being prepared make all the difference," the Washington State Patrol tweeted, urging drivers to check road conditions and ensure their vehicles are winter-ready.

Washington State Tire and Chain Requirements

One of the most important pieces of advice from the Washington State Patrol is for drivers to make sure all vehicles are equipped with the appropriate winter tires and chains. Trooper Rick Johnson explained in a tweet, that studded tires, while legal from November 1 through March 31, do not fulfill the state's chain requirements in the passes. "If chains are required, you must install them even if you're using studded tires," he said.

Washington State's winter driving regulations specify that when "chains required" signs are posted, all vehicles must have chains installed, except 4WD and AWD vehicles under 10,000 pounds. If conditions worsen and a "chains required on all vehicles" notice is issued, then even AWD and 4WD vehicles must chain up. In all cases, drivers are “required to carry chains in their vehicles”, because conditions in Washington's mountain passes can be very unpredictable.

Drivers should also review and understand WSDOT's traction tire requirements. Tires labeled with the Mountain/Snowflake symbol or an M&S (Mud and Snow) symbol are approved for use in snow and ice conditions in Washington State. Chains or approved alternative traction devices, such as snow socks, may also be necessary to safely travel through the mountain passes during more serious snow storms.

Resources for Washington Travelers

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) offers a few different tools for drivers to plan ahead this winter. Real-time travel data and weather maps can help drivers make informed decisions before heading into mountain pass regions this winter. The Washington State Patrol also has an online guide on specific tire and chain requirements for many different types of vehicles. They also have a detailed guide on snow chains and the best practices to keep them safe during use and installation.

The Washington State Patrol wants drivers this winter to be prepared well in advance. Whether you're heading to the ski slopes or just commuting through mountain passes, make sure your vehicle is equipped with the correct winter tires and chains. They have helpful links for travelers to access real-time road data and guidance on tire and chain requirements during snow season, visit WSDOT’s official website or the Washington State Patrol's tire and chain guidelines. It could be the difference between a smooth winter journey and a dangerous, unpredictable drive.