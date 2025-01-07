Winter Strikes Washington Again Soon: When & Where?

Even the mountain passes will stay mostly dry, until later this week when winter weather makes its return.

When & Where to Expect Snow in Washington State This Week

Winter is in full swing in Washington, and if you are planning to travel through the state's mountain passes, it’s important to stay prepared for changing weather conditions. The forecast for Snoqualmie Pass this week offers a bit of everything, fog, rain, snow, and freezing conditions. Here's a breakdown of what to expect if you are traveling.

Tonight: Expect a chance of rain and snow, especially between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. While the chance of precipitation is fairly low (around 30%), the temperatures will rise slightly to around 34°F by early morning. As you head up to Snoqualmie Pass, be ready for those icy conditions that could impact travel, especially overnight when visibility will be reduced.

Wednesday: A Break from the Snow For those who are planning to head up during the day tomorrow, you'll likely catch a break from the snow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 39°F, although patchy dense fog is expected in the morning, which could reduce visibility. Evening temperatures will dip down to around 29°F, and with calm winds, it will be a quiet but chilly night in the mountains.

Thursday: Snow Returns Thursday evening brings a return of the snow. There’s a 40% chance of rain and snow from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., which could lead to some slick roads. Temperatures will hover around 30°F, so be prepared for some icy spots. The morning of Friday will see snow transitioning into rain, with a 100% chance of precipitation, so make sure your snow chains are ready if you're planning to drive through the pass.

Friday: Heavy Snowfall Expected Friday will be one of the snowier days of the week, with a 100% chance of rain and snow. Expect conditions to deteriorate by midday, with snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs will stay cool around 35°F, and the mixture of rain and snow could make travel hazardous. After 1 a.m. on Saturday, there’s still a chance for light snow, so if you’re traveling late into the night or early morning, check road conditions.

Weekend: More Snow, Freezing Fog Saturday and Sunday more snow chances, and some freezing fog. Saturday morning has a 30% chance of snow, mostly before 10 a.m. and patchy fog lingering into the afternoon. Sunday brings another slight chance of snow and freezing fog in the morning, followed by partly sunny skies and a high of around 33°F. It will be a chilly weekend, so if you plan to head to the mountains for skiing or snowboarding, be ready for winter conditions all weekend long.