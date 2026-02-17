WA State Patrol Warns Winter Speeders about Airplane Enforcement

Ever wonder if the State Patrol still uses planes to catch speeders in the winter?

Washington State Patrol District 6 PIO answered that question with a few photos acting as a threat to any likely speeder. Yes, they use them as long as the weather cooperates.

Washington State Patrol Warns Winter Speeders

“When the skies are clear, you never know.”

In the thick of cold winter, you might think speed enforcement might be with patrol cars. Low cloud cover or stormy weather makes it difficult to patrol with planes, but they are used when possible.

The image released with the post shows four patrol vehicles staged along the shoulder near the junction for U.S. Route 2 East and U.S. Route 97 North, about 1 mile from an exit heading towards Okanogan and Spokane.

Photo Shows Troopers Lined Up Ready for Multiple Speeders

The long straightaway looks quiet, except for the Troopers waiting to hear from the eye in the sky.

The Troopers are lined up along a stretch of highway when the plane above clocks vehicles from above using distance. When a driver exceeds the speed limit, the aircraft radios down the vehicle description, and troopers then make the traffic stop.

If proof from the photo above is not enough, yes, air patrol is still used. So, you might want to slow down if you thought otherwise.

