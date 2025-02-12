Winter Snowstorm Slaps Washington Again: What to Expect This Week

Like an unexpected giant, another round of snow is about to slam into Washington State.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

More Snow Hits Washington State This Week: Where to Expect the Most

As winter continues in Washington State, people from Seattle to Spokane are bracing for a series of snowstorms that are expected to impact much of the region over the next several days. Here's what to expect:

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Seattle - While Seattle's forecast isn’t dominated by snow, there will be some chances for light accumulations. On Thursday, snow may fall after 10 a.m., mixing with rain later in the day with up to half an inch of snow Thursday night and possibly more before Friday. Little snow accumulation is expected throughout the day on Friday with temperatures near 42°F. Saturday, expect more mixed precipitation, with snow levels rising elevations and no accumulation expected.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Spokane - Expect heavier snow than on the west side, especially on Thursday afternoon. Snow should begin falling after 4 p.m. on Thursday but accumulations of less than half an inch are expected. Thursday night will see up to an inch of snow. Friday, expect more snow with potential accumulations of up to an additional inch. Saturday brings the possibility of heavier snowfall in the evening with temperatures dropping. Expect up to 2 additional inches of snow on the weekend, mostly on Saturday night into Sunday. That could mean up to 4 ½ inches of new snow by Sunday.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Tri-Cities - In the Tri-Cities area (Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland), snow will begin to fall after 10 a.m. Thursday, but it will be light, with less than an inch. Conditions will remain cold, with highs struggling to reach the mid-20s. Thursday night will bring more snow and temperatures near 22°F. More snow is expected again on Friday morning but again not much accumulation is expected. Saturday, more light snow is expected to start in the afternoon but not enough to cover the ground. As the weekend progresses, snow levels are expected to rise just enough to eliminate the chance of significant accumulation around the Tri-Cities.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Yakima - Yakima will see a similar pattern as the Tri-Cities with snow chances beginning Thursday afternoon but expect less than an inch. Temperatures will be cold with highs near 27°F on Thursday. Thursday evening, expect snow with up to 1 inch possible. Friday’s snow will likely be light, with maybe another half an inch. By Saturday evening, heavier snow is expected, with conditions becoming increasingly snowy into Sunday and 2 additional inches by Monday morning.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Pullman and Ritzville - Even though they reside in different parts of the state, both Pullman and Ritzville are expected to receive similar weather this week, especially from Thursday afternoon through Friday. Expect 1 to 2 inches of new snow in both cities by Friday night. Saturday night will bring another round of snow up to 2 inches. The forecast for Sunday is more snow, especially in Pullman with snow expected as early as 1 a.m. and continue through the night.

Across the state, the heaviest snow will likely hit Spokane, Yakima, Pullman, and Ritzville, with up to 2 inches or more by the weekend. While Seattle will see much lighter snow, areas in the east and central regions can expect several inches of accumulation. Travelers should be prepared for slick roads and challenging conditions on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday when snow levels are at their peak.