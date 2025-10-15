WSDOT Suddenly Announces First Washington Winter Road Closure

It’s official, the first Washington mountain road of the season has been closed for winter.

Get our free mobile app

WSDOT announced at 10:30 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, Oct. 15), the final 2.7 miles of SR-542, also known as the Mount Baker Highway, is now closed for the winter season at the Artist Point gate.

WSDOT Closes First Road in Washington for Winter

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced the closure late Wednesday morning, also reminding people that the rest of SR-542 is still open up to the usual seasonal checkpoint. The short upper section that winds above the Heather Meadows area toward Artist Point is one of the last paved roads in the state to be cleared each summer, and one of the first to close when winter weather hits.

This annual closure is not unexpected, but it is early. Once October rolls around, snow and ice make it impossible to keep that high mountain stretch safe for regular travel. The views from Artist Point are spectacular, but they come at 5,000 feet of elevation. That makes it very difficult to reach from now until spring.

Winter in Washington State is Almost Here. Get Ready

Skiers, snowboarders, and backcountry enthusiasts know the closure means that the winter recreation season is right around the corner. WSDOT also wants to remind anyone heading into the backcountry to monitor weather and avalanche conditions throughout the season for safety.

Get our free mobile app

Fall colors are still hanging on in the lowlands, but the mountains are quickly shifting gears to winter. Soon, that frosty white will spread all over Washington State and beyond.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy