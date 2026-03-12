Strong Overnight Windstorm Brings Down Trees & Closes SR-410

The powerful overnight windstorm created a long, messy night for crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Several large trees were blown down across Washington State Route 410, forcing a closure along a 10-mile stretch between Mud Mountain Road and just west of Greenwater, Washington.

WSDOT Fights Massive Trees Blocking Washington Highways

The closure also impacted traffic heading toward the popular ski destination at Crystal Mountain Resort, with multiple trees in the way.

Photos from the scene show just how serious the situation was overnight.

Huge trees, some appearing two to three feet thick, crashed across the highway and completely blocked the roadway. In several images, the fallen tree trunks stretch from the pavement deep into the dark forest where they snapped or were uprooted.

Bright work lights from maintenance crews show the scale of the cleanup effort in the darkness of early morning. The pavement was covered with splintered wood, branches, and chunks of debris, scattered across the highway.

Some of the trunks appear to be large older growth, making the removal process even more challenging for crews working through the night.

Long Cleanup Continues Today

By daylight, transportation crews were still hard at work clearing the damage from the storm. According to WSDOT, some local traffic is being allowed through a single lane while crews continue cutting and removing trees. Drivers should expect delays and possible temporary full closures as cleanup work continues.

If you are planning a trip to Crystal Mountain or through the area, patience will be required today.

