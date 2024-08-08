Winds Making Washington Wildfire Smoke Problems Worse

Wildfire smoke has been an issue on Washington highways, and it is about to get much worse!

SR 20 Closure Extended Due to Ongoing Wildfire and Smoke Issues

The North Cascades Highway (SR 20) remains closed between Granite Creek and the Easy Pass trailhead (MP 148-157) as wildfires and hazardous conditions persist. The closure, initially announced on August 3 due to the Easy Fire, has been extended through the weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) East reported that the road will remain shut due to falling burning trees and poor visibility caused by thick smoke from the ongoing wildfires. Crews will reassess the situation on Monday, August 12, to determine when it might be safe to reopen.

The Easy Fire, which prompted the initial road closure, has intensified, leading to the decision to keep SR 20 shut. With fire crews working to control the blaze, the closure ensures their safety and allows for effective firefighting efforts. The road was initially closed from August 4 with no estimated reopening time, and the continued danger from the fire and deteriorating conditions have only reinforced the need for this extended closure.

Wind Adding to Smoke Challenges for Washington Fires

Adding to the challenges, the National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle has issued warnings about increased smoke in the region. According to an update from August 7, easterly winds are expected to push more smoke into western Washington. While the majority of the smoke is forecast to stay higher in the atmosphere, areas close to the wildfires may experience increased surface smoke, further complicating visibility and safety on the roads.

Currently, no detours are available for travelers, and a pilot car was initially used to guide vehicles until 8:30 PM on August 3. The closure affects a significant stretch of the highway, which is a key route for both locals and visitors in that area.

Travelers are advised to check for updates from WSDOT and local authorities before planning any trips in the area. The situation remains fluid, and the safety of both the public and emergency responders is the top priority.