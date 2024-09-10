Wildfire and Vantage Bridge Work Cause Major Travel Delays in WA

A wildfire flareup in Blewett Pass is complicating travel today across Washington State.

Blewett Pass Wildfire and Major Slowdowns at Vantage Bridge Complicate Cross-State Travel

Washington State drivers are facing significant travel disruptions as a fire on Blewett Pass and ongoing construction at the Vantage Bridge combine to create challenging conditions across the state. The dual issues can lead to long delays and have prompted officials to advise travelers to plan their routes carefully.

As of Monday, September 9, 2024, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that US 97 Blewett Pass, located north of the SR 970 junction near Liberty, is experiencing flagger-controlled traffic due to an active fire near milepost 151. Although the pass remains open, the presence of fire and emergency vehicles requires drivers to exercise heightened caution and be prepared for potential delays.

“Drivers should remain alert for fire activity and emergency vehicles in the area,” WSDOT advised. “While US 97 Blewett Pass is fully operational, the ongoing fire requires vigilance.”

Wildfire & Bridge COnstruction Make Washington State Travel Challenging

In addition to the challenges on Blewett Pass, major slowdowns are occurring at the Vantage Bridge on Interstate 90. The bridge, undergoing a significant repair and paint project, has been reduced to one lane in each direction. This construction has created severe traffic congestion, especially during peak travel times.

According to updates from the WSDOT East district, “There’s flagger-controlled traffic on US 97 Blewett Pass north of the junction of SR 970 near Liberty (MP 151) due to fire. Cross-state travel is facing considerable challenges with ongoing work on the I-90 Vantage Bridge. We ask drivers to be patient and plan their routes accordingly.”

The Snoqualmie Pass X account further emphasized the impact of the Vantage Bridge construction. Delays are expected to be extensive, particularly on Fridays eastbound and Sundays westbound, when the bridge is reduced to one lane each way. Wait times can exceed three hours during busy periods, and they strongly recommend considering alternate routes, which might add up to an hour to your travel time but could save you hours during prolonged delays.

Travelers are urged to plan ahead and consider alternative routes to avoid the worst of the congestion. The combination of fire-related delays and bridge construction is creating a perfect storm of travel difficulties, taking patience and flexibility during planning cross-state journeys. As both situations evolve, WSDOT will provide updates and information to help drivers navigate the affected areas.

