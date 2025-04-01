People in Washington are searching high and low for the limited-edition Coca-Cola bottles with yellow lids. Why?

Why People in Washington State Are Hunting for Coke with Yellow Lids

If you live in Washington State, you might have noticed bottles of Coke with yellow caps popping up on store shelves. It sounds like an April Fools' Joke, but it's not. What you might not realize is that people are seriously on the lookout for them because they are only available for a short time every year. It’s not just a quirky packaging change; the yellow caps mean the Coke inside is Kosher for Passover.

Anyone who celebrates Passover or people who love the taste of original Coke made the old-fashioned way, are looking these yellow-capped bottles are a must-have every spring. Is the Coke in these bottles different? Yes, it is. When passover comes around every spring, Coca-Cola releases a limited-edition batch that’s sweetened with cane sugar instead of the usual corn syrup. That’s right; this version of Coke is made with the same sweetener as the original formula.

What Makes the Yellow-Capped Coke Different from Regular Coke?

It’s a nostalgic treat for anyone who prefers the classic taste of Coke, and I think tastes way better than the regular version. If you are Jewish, Passover has strict dietary rules, one of which is avoiding anything called "chametz” or foods made from wheat, barley, oats, and other grains, or foods with leavening agents like yeast. Regular Coke, which contains high-fructose corn syrup, is off-limits during Passover. If you see a bottle with that yellow cap, it’s kosher for Passover and safe to drink during the holiday.

People are also after this yellow-capped Coke because it’s made with cane sugar, and many people swear it tastes a lot better than the regular Coke. This mixture tastes like Mexican Coke, with the same old-school recipe used before they switched to corn syrup. And, let’s be real, it is just better, and there is one BIG TIP I have to help you find it.

Tips for Finding Yellow-Capped Coke

If you’re looking in Washington for those yellow-capped bottles, look for 2-liter bottles because that is the only size I have been able to find. I have yet to find them in smaller bottles, like in 6-packs or 12-packs. Take my advice and stock up NOW on these bottles while you can. You never know when a craving for that classic Coke taste will hit next!