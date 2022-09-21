Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?

Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?

The THING I am talking about is a large chunk of particle board on the left shoulder of the road. If you have driven that direction I am sure you have tried to avoid it also. So why has it been in the road so long? Who is supposed to be responsible for clearing debris on the highway? After some research I found that "the state department’s maintenance crews are in charge of keeping highways and access ramps clear of debris and roadkill throughout the metro area" according to a report by the Seattle Times.

Ok, after searching for what seemed like hours on the WSDOT website, I found the contact info for our region. South Central Region For Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Yakima counties. (509) 577-1600 Open to the public 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday except state holidays. The address is WSDOT South Central Region - 2809 Rudkin Road - Union Gap, WA 98903-1648. I'll call and leave a message for this one. if you see anything else that needs removed from our roadway, now you have the number.

P.s. Also, if your the one throwing all the trash out of your car when you drive on Tri-Cities roads, stop it...your nasty!

