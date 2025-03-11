Why Did the Washington Chicken Cross the Road (I-90)?

Why Did the WA Chicken Cross the Road?

Because it heard CHEAP eggs were on the other side of I-90. Cheap, cheap.

Chicken Caught Trying to Cross I-90, Jokes Ensue with the Washington State Patrol

A feathered traveler caused a commotion on the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Milepost 45 in Washington State last Sunday evening. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared the bizarre picture with his followers on X (Twitter), asking if the bird he captured in the connected photo was a hen or a rooster. “Either way, it’s definitely an egg price protest,” Trooper Johnson joked.

The bird was taking a casual stroll along the shoulder of the highway for some strange reason (most likely sadly abandoned). The first thing I thought was, Why did the chicken cross the road? “Staying on the shoulder for now,” Trooper Johnson reported, with the bird appearing to be taking his time on the shoulder and causing some alarm to drivers passing by. Obviously, the chicken (or rooster) did not fully understand the ramifications of its predicament, but luckily, the Washington State Patrol did.

Trooper Johnson tweeted “Success!”, announcing that Sergeant Porter had managed to amazingly capture the bird with his bare hands. This brings to mind thoughts of a fully uniformed officer chasing the chicken like Rocky Balboa training for his next fight. I personally grew up in the country and have had to catch chickens before and believe me when I say it is NOT EASY. The chicken/rooster, possibly tired of its egg protest, was eventually caught and made to pose with the quick thinking and even quicker footed officer.

Did the rooster cross the road simply to protest egg prices, or was it just trying to get to the other side? It’s safe to say something was a-fowl today on I-90, but the Washington State Patrol WSP still managed to keep traffic mostly clucking along smoothly.