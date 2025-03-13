Who Let the Dog Out? WA Trooper Finds Dog, Inspires Viral Song
A cute lost puppy found by the Washington State Patrol inspired a silly song today.
Lost Washington Pup Gets a Ride Home, and a Hit Song Gets a Fun Twist
The Washington State Patrol found another lost dog today, this time a cute puppy, while patrolling near Sumner, Washington. The dog was caught, and returned back to the owner on the trooper's way home. While reading the details of the post on X, my brain started making up lyrics to an old popular song about dogs; you might know it.
I'll be completely honest right now. It is currently Thursday. I wish it were Friday, and maybe that is why my brain is acting strange right now. These lyrics suddenly started playing in my head, and I just thought I should share.
(Here is the instrumental if you need it.)
Who let the dog out? (x5)
Well, the day was nice, the doggie was walkin’
Heya, yippie yi yo
The young puppy was feelin' just fine
Huh, huh, yippie yi yo
Then the trooper noticed some barkin'
Yippie yi yo
Saw the pooch in the road
A voice drive by and shout out
Who let the dog out?
Who, who, who, who, who?
Who let the dog out?
Who, who, who, who, who?
Who let the dog out?
The pup saw the cop drive by
But wanted to skip town
Get in, Scruffy. Get in, Scruffy
Jump In the back seat, now you're safe and sound
The nice trooper took him for a ride
Yippie yi yo
And returned him safe to his home
Huh, huh, yippie yi yo
No need to worry, no need to fear
Yippie yi yo
Back to chewing on his favorite bone
I heard the owners shout out
Who let the dog out?
Who, who, who, who, who?
Who let the dog out?
Who, who, who, who, who?
Who let the dog out?
Chances are, the dog let itself out and will probably do it again, much to the ongoing frustration of its owner. Such is the life of those lucky enough to have an intelligent dog. Enjoy the upcoming weekend!
