Who Let the Dog Out? WA Trooper Finds Dog, Inspires Viral Song

A cute lost puppy found by the Washington State Patrol inspired a silly song today.

Lost Washington Pup Gets a Ride Home, and a Hit Song Gets a Fun Twist

The Washington State Patrol found another lost dog today, this time a cute puppy, while patrolling near Sumner, Washington. The dog was caught, and returned back to the owner on the trooper's way home. While reading the details of the post on X, my brain started making up lyrics to an old popular song about dogs; you might know it.

I'll be completely honest right now. It is currently Thursday. I wish it were Friday, and maybe that is why my brain is acting strange right now. These lyrics suddenly started playing in my head, and I just thought I should share.

(Here is the instrumental if you need it.)

Who let the dog out? (x5)

Well, the day was nice, the doggie was walkin’

Heya, yippie yi yo

The young puppy was feelin' just fine

Huh, huh, yippie yi yo

Then the trooper noticed some barkin'

Yippie yi yo

Saw the pooch in the road

A voice drive by and shout out

Who let the dog out?

Who, who, who, who, who?

Who let the dog out?

Who, who, who, who, who?

Who let the dog out?

The pup saw the cop drive by

But wanted to skip town

Get in, Scruffy. Get in, Scruffy

Jump In the back seat, now you're safe and sound

The nice trooper took him for a ride

Yippie yi yo

And returned him safe to his home

Huh, huh, yippie yi yo

No need to worry, no need to fear

Yippie yi yo

Back to chewing on his favorite bone

I heard the owners shout out

Who let the dog out?

Who, who, who, who, who?

Who let the dog out?

Who, who, who, who, who?

Who let the dog out?

Chances are, the dog let itself out and will probably do it again, much to the ongoing frustration of its owner. Such is the life of those lucky enough to have an intelligent dog. Enjoy the upcoming weekend!