WA Governor Gives Progress Update on the White River Bridge Repairs

If you’ve been following the updates from WSDOT, you know the SR 410 White River Bridge between Buckley and Enumclaw has been closed since mid-August.

Get our free mobile app

The closure has been tough on commuters and local businesses, but there’s good news because repairs are steadily making progress.

WSDOT: Temporary Braces are the First Step Toward Stability

Over the past week, crews have been hard at work installing temporary steel braces on the bridge. These braces act like a splint, holding everything steady while the permanent fixes are prepared.

Each brace installation takes time because the team must carefully balance the load and reposition heavy equipment before moving forward to the next brace. These steps are slow, but are critical to ensure safety for the crews.

Starting next week (September 15), contractors will begin the permanent repair work after the braces are installed. This will involve replacing damaged steel, straightening bent beams with heat, and then repainting the areas affected.

WSDOT says crews will be working seven days a week until the job is completed, with a goal of restoring the bridge to its original condition and getting traffic moving again as soon as possible.

When Will the Bridge Reopen?

For now, the White River Bridge is still closed. According to WSDOT and Governor Bob Ferguson, the target reopening window is between October 31 and November 14. That means we’re still several weeks away from relief, but the finish line is in sight.

Get our free mobile app

This closure has caused frustration, but with braces in place and permanent repairs set to begin, the bridge is on track to reopen safely before the holidays.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy