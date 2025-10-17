SR-410 White River Bridge Reopened Early Today, Ahead of Schedule

The SR 410 White River Bridge is officially back open today, October 17, which is great news for everyone who had been detouring around Enumclaw and Buckley.

The construction repairs ended more than two weeks earlier than first expected. WSDOT shared the update late yesterday (Thursday), thanking travelers and nearby communities for their patience and giving a big shout-out to the crews who put in long days, seven days a week, to get this bridge back in shape.

Around-the-Clock Work by WSDOT Crews Paid Off

The early reopening did not happen by chance, but because crews worked hard for weeks repairing and reinforcing the bridge with heat-straightening bent steel, replacing damaged cross-braces, and sandblasting the old surfaces to restore strength and stability.

Just a few weeks ago, WSDOT estimated the work might last into November, but crews pushed hard through September and October. Good weather and efficient teamwork helped repairs wrap up faster than expected.

Anyone who drives between Enumclaw and Buckley, this reopening is a huge relief. The bridge connects two busy areas, and the closure has forced drivers onto much longer, slower detours. With the structure back open, traffic flow should feel a lot more normal, and businesses on both sides of the river will see more familiar faces again.

Back to Normal, and Better Than Before

This project wasn’t just about fixing damage, but also ensuring the bridge stays strong for years to come. If you’re crossing today, give a quiet nod to the crews who made it happen early.

One more thing, remember that the speed limits are still the same through that area. So keep it slow and safe.

