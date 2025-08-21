WA Officials Warn, Get Used to the White River Bridge Being Closed

In other local travel trouble, the SR-410 White River Bridge between Buckley and Enumclaw remains fully closed in both directions after a major crash earlier this week.

Officials are now warning to expect a full closure of the bridge for the immediate future, with no current timeline for reopening.

SR-410 White River Bridge to Stay Closed Indefinitely

On August 18, a semi-truck collided with the bridge’s overhead metal beams, severely damaging several structural points. WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) has since issued multiple updates, and as of August 20, the message is clear: the bridge will remain closed indefinitely.

Over the past two days, bridge inspectors have been hard at work assessing the damage. WSDOT now says it needs to analyze the findings before making decisions about repairs and when the bridge can reopen. Unfortunately, the detour around the bridge is long and officials warn is likely to stay in place for a while.

If this bridge is part of your usual commute, it’s time to get comfortable with alternatives, and your best bets include:

SR 164

SR 18

SR 167

Be sure to follow posted detour signs, allow extra time, and check @wsdot_traffic for the latest updates. This is definitely a “pack your patience” situation.

