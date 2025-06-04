White Nationalist Nazis Busted with Stolen Military Weapons & Explosives in Washington

In a big joint operation between federal and local law enforcement, two people involved in Nazi white nationalist extremism were arrested in Lacey, Washington.

Get our free mobile app

Police executed a search warrant and found stolen military equipment and explosives.

Facebook Sheriff Sanders Facebook Sheriff Sanders loading...

Police Say Recent Military Robbery was Tied to an Extremist Group

The investigation was started after a violent robbery of stolen military weaponry and armor. The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) contacted the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) to assist with the operation.

Intelligence was gathered during the investigation to locate the suspects and identify them as being actively involved in local Nazi-affiliated white nationalist groups.

Facebook Sheriff Sanders Facebook Sheriff Sanders loading...

Police Found Explosives, Grenade Launchers, and an MG42 Machine Gun

An FBI SWAT team led the seizure and uncovered an alarming amount of weapons and explosives. They found short-barreled rifles, grenade launchers, explosives, and an MG42 machine gun, which is an automatic weapon used in World War II.

Get our free mobile app

They also recovered ballistic helmets, ammunition, and multiple firearms in the home. Nazi paraphernalia was reportedly displayed, reinforcing the extremist motivations behind the stockpile.

Facebook Sheriff Sanders Facebook Sheriff Sanders loading...

Suspects Held on $500,000 Bail Each

Two suspects were taken into custody and booked at Thurston County Jail on firearms-related charges. At their court appearance, the court sided with the prosecutor’s recommendation and set bail at $500,000 per individual. Additional federal charges are expected to be added as the investigation continues.

Law enforcement officials commended the collaborative efforts of Army CID, TCSO, and the FBI SWAT team. “Fantastic work by Army CID and our SWAT Commander to get these items recovered swiftly,” a TCSO spokesperson stated.