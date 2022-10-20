What are Those Odd White Bugs Swarming Tri-Cities?

If you have been walking around Tri-Cities this fall, you have probably suddenly run into swarms of these small white bugs. What are they and where are they coming from?

What are These White Swarming Small Gnat-Like Bugs?

If you have lived in the northwest, you have seen these little bugs all year around. They just are much more noticeable at the end of their life cycle during mating season. These little bugs are not actually gnats but are known Ash Aphids. They could be either Blue or Wooly Ash Aphids.

Are Ash Aphids Trouble for Gardens or Local Plants?

These little pesky bugs might be annoying for you but pose no danger to your garden or other local plant life. Ash Aphids lay their eggs in the bark of fir trees and this time of year they are very active flying around but do not hurt anything according to WSU Entomology. They can swarm in large numbers on plants and trees which can look alarming. What do you do if you're overwhelmed with them all over your trees?

The Best Way to Get Rid of Ash Aphids from Your Trees

Instead of using insecticide, the best way to get rid of them is to just rinse them off with a hose. Tim Kohlhauff a master gardener for WSU says in the video below that using insecticides "will not give people any advantage or help to get rid of the aphids." He also says that there is no need to worry because they will all die soon anyway.

When Will the Ash Aphids be Gone for the Year?

Tim Kohlhauff also says in the video that most of the Ash Aphids will have laid their eggs and have died by the end of October. That means we only have just under two weeks left to be picking them out of our teeth after long walks in the evenings.

