When & Where: How to Avoid Washington’s Worst Labor Day Traffic

Avoid these areas at these times this Labor Day weekend, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation!

WSDOT Predicts When & Where Washington's Worst Labor Day Traffic Will Hit

As Labor Day weekend approaches, Washington state drivers should prepare for significant travel delays on all of Washington's main highways, especially on I-90. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), heavy traffic is anticipated across state highways, with the busiest periods expected to hit between Friday afternoon and Monday evening. To illustrate the difficulties weekend travelers will face, WSDOT created easy-to-read graphs for each day on the 5 main routes from the west side of the state.

I-90, a major east-west corridor, is likely to experience the longest delays as travelers head out for the holiday. The increased volume of cars, combined with ongoing roadwork and construction, will contribute to extended travel times. Drivers should be prepared for significant slowdowns and traffic, but exactly when?

Labor Day Weekend: When to Avoid Washington's I-90

The worst congestion is expected on I-90, particularly as drivers enter and exit the Seattle metro area. On Friday morning, eastbound traffic on I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum will see a significant increase, starting around 10 a.m. and continuing through the evening until 6 or 7 p.m. While traffic during this time will be heavier than usual, it will not be as severe as the conditions expected on Monday evening. (More on that in a second.)

Labor Day Traffic Prediction for Saturday: Cle Elum to North Bend

Exiting the Seattle area will be challenging, but returning on Monday is expected to be even worse. While late travelers departing on Saturday may encounter significant traffic and delays, potentially worse than on Friday, they will face nothing compared to the Monday rush back.

Labor Day Traffic will be the Worst on Monday: Cle Elum to North Bend

Make sure you put on your "patient pants" if you are trying to travel on I-90 back to Seattle on Monday. Be prepared for congestion that could be twice as severe as usual and extended delays as you head back into the city. You can easily tell from looking at the graph above, that traffic will be twice as bad or worse, especially after 9 am. Your best chance if you have to travel through I-90 eastbound on Monday is to get up early. The early bird gets the worm or avoids horrendous traffic in this case. Happy Labor Day Weekend and stay safe!

The other main highways out of the Seattle area will be busy, but not much higher than normal. You can check the full list of Labor Day traffic maps at WSDOT.wa.gov.