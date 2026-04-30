New Bus Route Connects Spokane and Tri-Cities, and Starts This Friday

If you are tired of making the drive between the Tri-Cities and Spokane and thought, "there has to be a better way," good news. Starting May 1, there is.

Travel Washington is launching the Wheat Line, a brand-new intercity bus route connecting Pasco to Spokane, with a few stops in between.

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This is the first new Travel Washington route since 2008, and that's a big deal.

New Wheat Line Bus Stop Locations and Why They Matter

The Wheat Line runs along US-395, SR-17, and I-90, hitting Pasco, Eltopia, Connell, Othello, Moses Lake, Ritzville, and Spokane. Two trips daily, northbound and southbound.

What makes this more than just a bus route is the connectivity. On the Pasco end, you can link up with Amtrak, Greyhound, Ben Franklin Transit, and the Airporter at the Pasco Intermodal Train Station.

On the Spokane end, you connect to Amtrak, FlixBus, Greyhound, Trailways, and Jefferson Lines at the Spokane Intermodal Station. Spokane International Airport and Tri-Cities Airport are both stops as well.

For people in rural communities like Connell, Eltopia, and Ritzville, this is a significant change for people with limited transportation or who can not drive.

Who Is Running It and What to Expect

Central Washington Airporter will operate the Wheat Line. Travel Washington said this corridor was a priority in its 2024 Connecting Communities study, using public input to find the best stops to expand service and do the most good.

It joins the Dungeness, Gold, Apple, and Grape lines as Travel Washington's fifth regional route.

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The Wheat Line name fits perfectly for anyone who has driven that stretch of eastern Washington and seen nothing but wheat fields for miles, and miles, and miles.

Just another reason to relax and take the bus instead.

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