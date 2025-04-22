What’s the Reason? Washington’s Urgent Federal Storm Relief Denied by FEMA

Washington needed $34M in disaster relief, but was recently denied by FEMA. What does this mean for people needing recovery after the damaging November "bomb-cyclone" storm?

FEMA Flatly Denies Washington’s Request for Storm Relief Funds

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has stunned Washington state leaders and communities still recovering from last year’s extreme weather, and denied a request for $34 million in disaster relief. That money would be needed to help repair damage from a deadly November storm system, known as a “bomb cyclone.” It has intense winds and rain and caused infrastructure damage, power outages, and the deaths of at least two people in Washington State.

Governor Bob Ferguson announced the denial in a news release last week (Monday, April 15), and said even though our application met all of FEMA’s eligibility criteria, the agency rejected the request without explanation. “This is another troubling example of the federal government withholding funding,” Ferguson said. “Washington communities have been waiting for months for the resources they need to fully recover from last winter’s devastating storms, and this decision will cause further delay. We will appeal.”

A letter from FEMA denying the state’s January application was received on Friday, April 12.

The bomb cyclone last November 2024 caused then-Governor Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency in 11 counties, including the Seattle area, after the storm caused severe damage to highways, public utilities, and electrical systems. The state’s formal application for federal disaster relief focused on recovery costs for critical infrastructure elements.

FEMA’s denial letter simply said assistance was “not warranted.” The state now has 30 days from the date of the letter, Sunday, May 12, to appeal. Ferguson also said the estimated $34 million cost for recovery will likely increase because counties need to update their damage assessments.

What FEMA’s Silence Means: Why It Matters to All States

It is not just Washington or Democratic states that are being impacted.

Analysis shows that proposed cuts or the elimination of FEMA could severely impact states like Louisiana, Texas, and Florida. Each is highly dependent on federal disaster relief funding because of strong storms. These southern states, most of them Republican-leaning, could also face big financial recovery issues if the federal government removes FEMA support completely.

Another example is a new Republican bill introduced by U.S. Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina that would pull all funding from FEMA's Shelter and Services Program and rededicate it to disaster relief. This is causing concerns from experts about how resources are allocated and the potential negative impact it would have on disaster preparedness.

FEMA also ended a major preparedness grant program used by communities nationwide that is used to increase resilience against natural disasters. President Donald Trump has suggested multiple times he wants to close the agency and redirect disaster funding directly to states, except who will deny or approve recovery money now?

Washington State leaders are preparing to appeal, but many people impacted by the storm will have to remain without the federal support they need for who knows how long.