What’s That on Top of a Huge Pole by a Tri-Cities Middle School?

US Cellular Installs New 5G Pole Near Park Middle School

You may have noticed a new pole recently installed off Garfield Street at 11th Avenue, directly across from Park Middle School in Kennewick. This new structure, equipped with what looks like high-tech components at its top, is part of a plan by US Cellular to expand its 5G network with infrastructure upgrades designed to enhance its mobile connectivity in the area.

According to John A. Cowling, the City of Kennewick’s Public Works Director, US Cellular is responsible for the installation, and the project is not affiliated with the City of Kennewick. The equipment at the top of the pole is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve its 5G service, which promises faster speeds, greater network capacity, and ultra-low latency compared to existing 4G infrastructure.

As mobile data usage continues to rise with growing digital consumption, 5G has become necessary for phone users in the Tri-Cities area. The technology offers speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G and the ability to support millions of devices simultaneously. However, achieving full 5G coverage requires widespread deployment of new cell towers, like the one installed near Park Middle School recently. These new poles are a critical piece of the puzzle in the nationwide race to establish a robust 5G network.

5G Infrastructure Uses Higher-Frequency Bands

Unlike traditional 4G cell towers, which use lower-frequency bands to deliver coverage over large distances, 5G infrastructure uses higher-frequency bands, allowing for much faster data transmission but requiring towers placed close together. To overcome potential signal challenges caused by physical barriers, operators like US Cellular are using a combination of large macrocell towers and smaller "small cell" technology. Small cells are installed on light poles or utility poles and designed to fill in coverage gaps and ensure seamless service as 5G rolls out in our area. Only two of the main cellular carriers in the Tri-Cities area have decent 5G coverage.

credit nperf.com

Currently, US Cellular has a much smaller 5G infrastructure than both market signal leaders T-Moble and Sprint. As US Cellular and other carriers continue to upgrade their networks, new towers like the one at Garfield and 11th will be important in bringing the next generation of wireless technology to the community. While some residents may have concerns about the appearance of these new structures, the benefits of 5G connectivity for cell users in terms of speed and capacity are undeniable.

The 5G pole installation across from Park Middle School is just the beginning of a larger network expansion aimed at meeting the needs of US Cellular customers. For now, residents can expect improved service in the area, with many more upgrades likely to follow as 5G technology continues to spread in our area between more cellular carriers.