Reckless Driver Arrested on I-5 – Speed Near 100 mph & Passing on Shoulder

If you drive I-5 in Whatcom County, you already know how bad aggressive weaving, shoulder passing, and overall aggressive driving can be. Some drivers seem to think the rules do not apply to them, but the Washington State Patrol was kind enough to teach them a lesson.

Get our free mobile app

Monday night, Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol reported they had tracked down a black Hyundai that had been called in to dispatch as an erratic vehicle. Witnesses said the driver was passing on the shoulder and traveling at speeds near triple digits.

That description alone is dangerous, but that wasn't the worst of it.

Washington State Patrol Arrests Reckless Driver

According to the trooper, law enforcement followed the vehicle and observed it tailgating extremely close, changing lanes without signaling, using on- and off-ramps to pass traffic, cutting across gore points, and even driving on the right shoulder to pass. They did all that while being observed by officers.

Let that sink in for a second. I'll wait.

The troopers witnessed a pattern of reckless behavior that puts everyone around them at risk. The stop ultimately led to the driver getting arrested for reckless driving and their vehicle being impounded. Troopers also said this was the second reckless driving arrest in Whatcom County that same day.

WSP Says, There are Zero Excuses for Driving Recklessly on I-5

Trooper Harding summed it up clearly: zero excuses for that kind of behavior.

Traffic volumes in Whatcom County continue to grow, and aggressive driving seems to be getting worse. It only takes one driver making selfish decisions to cause a serious crash. Do not let it be YOU.

Get our free mobile app

If you see something like this on I-5, call it in. Troopers can’t be everywhere at once, and those reports can save lives.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy