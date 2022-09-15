What Happened To Seattle Seahawks Stadium Player Tunnel?

I loved every part of being back at Lumen Field last Monday night except for one thing. At the beginning of the game, everyone around me was talking about the new strange tunnel for team intros that was on the field.

credit Heath Brewster credit Heath Brewster loading...

WHAT IS THAT THING? The Seahawks gave a description of the new tunnel with the announcement of "Fanovation" improvements for 2022. "The Seahawks will debut a new, first of its kind team tunnel for player introductions featuring LED walls on the outside of the tunnel and immersive reality lighting on the inside. The lighting will react to players' movements and motions as they run onto the field before each game." During the intros the tunnel flashed with patterns of bright green that looked cool from the 2nd level I am sure. I could not see how it looked from where I sit. I did find this video made by my friend Greg Woodfill shot near me that shows what we saw. Scan to about 4 minutes into the video to see the intros.

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT IT? I don't know you you feel about the new intro tunnel at Lumen Field. I know I will miss the old "metal-hawk" tunnel the Seahawks have ran out for as long as I can remember. If you miss it as much as I do, you can still see the old tunnel at Touchdown City before games. Take a picture with it and then tag the Seahawks with the hashtag #BringSeahawksTunnelBack.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...