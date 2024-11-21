Western WA Struggles with Cleanup as New Storm Approaches Friday

Western Washington is still struggling with the aftermath of the powerful windstorm that struck the region late Tuesday night.

Washington Coast Scrambles to Recover After Devastating Windstorm

The “Bomb Cyclone” storm, which brought intense gusts of wind, toppling trees and power lines, has left hundreds of thousands without power, with no immediate resolution in sight for the Washington State coast.

One of the hardest-hit areas is Clallam County, where State Route 112 remains closed indefinitely due to fallen trees blocking the road. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol confirmed the closure, noting that multiple motorists have been stranded in the area between Neah Bay and Sekiu. Citizens in the area are without power, complicating efforts to restore normalcy. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Trooper Weatherwax shared a photo showing the massive roots of a large tree pulled up by the storm, as crews work to clear it from the highway.

The storm caused widespread damage, with over 378,000 customers across the Puget Sound region left without electricity as of Wednesday evening. Although the cyclone that caused the storm is now dissipating, the region’s recovery efforts remain slow with fallen trees blocking key routes and power lines down across neighborhoods. Utility crews and emergency workers are scrambling to restore services.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning for another round of chaotic weather expected Friday. Although the second storm will not be as severe as the one on Tuesday, NWS Seattle cautioned that it could bring gusty winds and additional power outages, particularly affecting areas already weakened by the first storm. Loose outdoor items should be secured, and residents are urged to prepare for the possibility of further disruptions.