Unlicensed Driver Crashes & Spills Pallets Across SR-14 Near Ellsworth

It wasn’t just a crash; it was a full-on mess.

Westbound SR-14 near the Ellsworth Avenue exit (MP 5) turned into a sea of scattered wooden pallets late this morning (Thursday). Photos from the scene show what appears to be close to 100 pallets strewn across all four lanes, forcing traffic to a standstill as crews worked to clear them one by one.

WSP Says Semi Driver was Not Licensed

According to WSDOT Southwest, all westbound lanes were blocked beginning around 11:01 a.m., with drivers urged to use caution and expect delays until further notice.

The crash involved only the semi truck; no other vehicles were reported in the collision. But what investigators found afterward raised even more concern. Washington State Patrol Trooper Dakota Russell reported the driver was operating the commercial vehicle without a CDL and was driving on a suspended license.

Those details alone shift this from an unfortunate spill to something far more serious.

Slow Moving Traffic as Pallet Cleanup Continues

Emergency crews responded quickly and began gathering the scattered pallets, loading them off the roadway as traffic cautiously filtered through the area. With debris spread across multiple lanes, this wasn’t a quick cleanup. Drivers traveling westbound through SR 14 should still expect slow movement while the final pieces are cleared.

