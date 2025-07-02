New Family Spotted for a Picture-Perfect Morning in Washington Valley

New Family Spotted for a Picture-Perfect Morning in Washington Valley

X @WSDOT_East

Sometimes, the natural scenery driving along Washington highways gives us a glimpse of pure magic.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Last Wednesday, a WSDOT East team was out updating traffic cameras in the beautiful Wenatchee Valley and caught two unexpected stars of the morning on camera.

X @WSDOT_East
loading...

New Osprey Parents are on the Lookout

At one site, a pair of ospreys perched proudly on their nest that was balanced impressively on an old wooden railing. It looks like it could tip over at any minute, but of course it doesn't.

While you can not see any chicks in this nest from the photos, the adults looked perfectly healthy with their sleek feathers catching the morning light. It almost looks like they were posing, because they don’t seem to have a bad angle.

X @WSDOT_East
loading...

WSDOT Finds Second Nest with a View, and a Family

Not far away, the crews spotted another osprey couple that had set up their nest high on top of a man-made platform. This nest was bustling with life, with three little chicks poking their fuzzy heads out from the nest made of sturdy branches.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Ospreys are large raptors, sometimes called “fish hawks��� because their diet is almost exclusively fish. They have wingspans reaching up to six feet, and are very powerful fliers and skilled hunters.

Unlike many birds of prey, ospreys are found near lakes, rivers, and coastal areas all around the world, including Washington State. They usually build large nests out of sticks, and they return to the same spot year after year.

Read More: Seattle Named One of the Best Places to Celebrate the 4th of July

Read More: Driving Anywhere in Washington Is Getting More Expensive July 1st

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s

From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: Featured

More From 610 KONA