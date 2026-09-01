Two DUI Drivers Attacked Washington Highway Barriers Last Weekend with Cars

Washington State Patrol wrapped up the weekend with back-to-back DUI barrier crashes on two separate highways, one Saturday night and one Sunday morning.

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Nobody was seriously hurt in either crash, but both drivers are in custody for DUI. Both vehicles also look like they had a very bad argument with Washington state highway infrastructure and lost.

Sunday Morning on SR-167, A Grey Subaru Met a Wire Barrier

The first crash was reported at 7:56 AM last Sunday on the northbound lanes of SR-167 from SR-410, with two left lanes blocked. Trooper Kameron Watts said the driver suffered minor injuries and was then arrested for DUI and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked in the Third Degree.

The photo from the scene shows a grey sedan ( I think a Subaru), with its front end split from the force of hitting the wire cable barrier. One headlight is still hanging off the passenger side, and the driver's side front-end fender is crushed inward at the bottom. You can see both police and an ambulance behind the vehicle, with emergency crews working the scene.

There are a few things about this that really hurt my head.

First, this driver was impaired at 7:56 in the morning, and on a Sunday. They were also driving with a suspended license and should not have been on the road, drunk or sober.

Saturday Night on SR-18, High Centered on a Concrete Barrier Near Auburn

The second crash happened Saturday night on eastbound SR-18 near Auburn-Black Diamond Road. Trooper Rick Johnson posted about the crash on X Sunday with a photo that, even in the dark, is unbelievable.

The driver somehow landed the vehicle somehow ontop of a concrete barrier and came to rest high-centered with both driver's side wheels completely off the ground.

The car is just sitting there. On top of the barrier, in the dark. They are obviously lucky they jumped on top instead of hitting at a 90-degree angle, or they might not have survived.

If you look closely, you can see a Washington State Patrol trooper in the darkness with his flashlight aimed at the ground behind the vehicle.

No injuries, no other vehicles involved, and the driver was arrested for DUI.

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What makes these two incidents particularly frustrating is how avoidable every single part of both stories was.

Washington state takes impaired driving seriously and could mean a mandatory license suspension, significant fines, possible jail time, and an ignition interlock requirement upon reinstatement. And adding a suspended license charge on top of a DUI compounds the legal consequences significantly.

Both of these drivers are going to have a long road ahead of them legally.

The barriers did their job. Now, hopefully the courts will do theirs.

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