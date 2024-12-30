Waves in the Sky: Rare Kelvin-Helmholtz Clouds Spotted in Oregon

Have you ever seen cloud formations like these?

Rare Kelvin-Helmholtz Wave Clouds Amaze the Northwest

A stunning and rare Kelvin-Helmholtz cloud formation was recently spotted in Central Oregon. Cathy Drzyzgula snapped a breathtaking photo of these clouds, which was shared by the National Weather Service. The cloud phenomenon looks like waves crashing in the sky.

These wave-like clouds, also called “billows” or “Fluctus clouds,” form when two layers of air move at different speeds. The top layer moves faster than the bottom, causing the air to create the mesmerizing rolling wave shapes you see. It’s a striking and rare sight, often appearing on windy days when warm air moves over cooler air.

The formation is named after physicists Hermann von Helmholtz and Lord Kelvin, who studied the physics behind their formation and the atmospheric instability that causes them. The difference in airspeeds creates turbulence and the wave designs in the clouds, which can be important for pilots to notice, signaling potential turbulence in the area.

While the clouds are short-lived, usually lasting for just a few minutes to an hour, they’re definitely a sight to behold if you’re lucky enough to spot them. They’re more likely to show up on windy days or during temperature inversions, particularly around sunrise or sunset when the air near the ground is cooler and the air above is warmer. This temperature difference helps shape the clouds into their distinctive wave patterns.

Not only are these clouds a weather phenomenon, but they’ve also inspired artists. Some believe the rolling shapes in Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night were inspired by the same kind of wave clouds that appear in the sky.

Although sightings of Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds are rare, they’ve become a hidden gem for those who know what to look for. If you happen to spot them next time you’re out on a windy day, be sure to take a photo and share it. You’ll have captured a rare and unusual natural phenomenon of the Northwest.