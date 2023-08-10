Wauconda, Washington? A Tiny Town Strangely Similar to Wakanda

This real town in Washington State has a very similar name and origin to the famed imaginary Marvel location from comic books.

This Washington Town was Built After Rare Minerals Discovered

When people say the name Wakanda, most think of the hit superhero movie from Marvel Studios The Black Panther. 'Wakanda Forever' has become part of pop culture and almost everyone knows the phrase and the arm motion that goes with it from the hit Marvel movie. Wakanda is a fictional country supposedly located in Africa that is home to amazing technology and power and the superhero the Black Panther. The fictional country was created in Marvel Comics and later brought to life with multiple hit movies. The actual city of Wakanda does not really exist, but a tiny town with a very similar name in Washington State does. Strangely, it was also only created because of the discovery of precious minerals in the area.

Wauconda, Washington: Established in 1898

The town of Wauconda, Washington is located in the northern center of Washington State between Rebublic and Tonasket and currently has a population of only 226 people according to the 2000 census. Wauconda was originally a mining town founded by 3 brothers that dug up gold and started a mining boom in the area. The brothers were from Wauconda, Illinois, and seemingly named the town after their own hometown, although I couldn't find any historical evidence of that fact. In the early years, gold fever fueled the town's growth quickly, increasing to over 330 people and one of the biggest towns in the region. Because of the gold in the mines, Wauconda grew to over 1,000 residents and had both a Post Office and a General Store by 1901. Shortly after, the mines were closed and the once-booming town had started to decline.

New Washington State Highway Forces Town to Move

In 1929, Washington State built Highway 20 on a location that bypassed the town even though it was nearby. The residents then decided to move the town to the new road and abandoned the original site of Wauconda. The original Wauconda, Washington is still abandoned and a ghost town today just off the main highway. Moving the town didn't work the way they hoped and the town never returned like when the mines were open. The new site of Wauconda, Washington never grew and only consisted of a General Store, a restaurant, a gas station, and a U.S. Post Office. After years of no growth, the tiny town was eventually bought by a single private owner named Daphne Fletcher and owned until 2008.

Wauconda, Washington Goes Up for Sale

In 2008, Daphne Fletcher decided to sell her ownership of the town and put it on sale for over $1 million on eBay. The property didn't sell for her asking price but the auction was eventually won by a couple from Bothell, Washington for $360,000. The couple, Neal and Maddie Love, moved into their town for a few years but eventually moved to North Dakota and closed the stores in 2015. As of now the town of Wauconda, Washington has not been put back up for sale by the Loves. From looking at the latest Google Maps view from the town (taken in July 2023), the buildings all look well maintained but the gas station, restaurant, and general store all seem to have been closed for a while. Instead of driving out there yourself, see how the tiny town of Wauconda, Washington looks now in the gallery below.