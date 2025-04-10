We now realize the Tricities just missed a horrible disaster yesterday after two cars running from the scene of a shooting ran a busy red light intersection at speeds estimated between 110 and 120 mph! Watch the scary video now!

Dash Cam Reveals Shocking Speeds After Tri-Cities Shooting Incident

New details in a dash cam video have emerged in the recent investigation of a shooting near Fire Station 72 yesterday in the Tri-Cities. The video shows just how dangerous the situation of two fleeing vehicles actually was by capturing them speeding through a busy intersection at speeds easily over 100 mph.

The video is shared at the bottom of this article, and I feel you should watch it to understand the impact of this dangerous situation. One car we know has been located, but there have been no reports of police finding the lead silver sedan also seen in the video. I posted screenshots of that car below from the dash-cam footage.

Two Cars Flew Through a Red Light at Nearly 120 MPH, Video Shows

Dash cam footage shared on a local Facebook page captures the moments leading up to the incident, with two vehicles, the lead vehicle appearing to be a grey BMW 5 Series (E60), speeding through the intersection of Steptoe and Gage in Richland, Washington, around 5:30 in the evening. The following vehicle is a white sedan, which was later caught by police.

The dash-cam video was filmed from a car facing south on Steptoe, waiting to turn. It shows the two vehicles entering the frame on the left at an alarming speed just as the traffic light turns green for left-turning vehicles. Both cars cross Steptoe Avenue on a red light, amazingly do not hit any cars turning, and disappear from view in just over a second.

Rough calculations from the video suggest the lead car was traveling between 110 and 130 mph, a speed that would have caused unimaginable damage if there had been a collision. You can see by watching the video that it takes less than 2 seconds for the cars to cover an estimated 100 yards. The time I clocked after multiple tries was closer to 1.5 seconds, meaning speeds closer to 136 mph. That series of BMW has a limited top speed of 155 mph and an estimated true top speed of 189 mph without the limiter.

“This was way more dangerous than it even looked at first,” one witness said. “It’s a miracle nobody was killed.”

Police Detain Two After Possible Shooting Near Fire Station 72

By 6:30 p.m., officers from Richland and Kennewick Police Departments were seen at the scene near Fire Station 72 and also several blocks away down at Yoke’s Fresh Market. A white car was towed from the area, and two individuals were detained with one handcuffed and another placed in the back of a police vehicle, according to witnesses.

The right lane of eastbound Keene Avenue was blocked off while the white sedan was towed. Authorities have yet to confirm details regarding the shooting or if the driver of the grey sedan was caught. The investigation is still active and ongoing. If you have any information about this case or dash-cam footage, contact either the Kennewick or Richland police department's non-emergency dispatch number. Watch the shocking video at the Tri-Cities Bad Driver Shaming Facebook group by clicking here.